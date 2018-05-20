Statewide walkathon raises $2.5M for local charities

The 40-year-old charity walk hosted by the tourism industry raised a record $2.5M across the Hawaiian islands this year.

Around 7,000 residents of all ages, shapes and sizes walked and raised $2.5 million in the 40th annual Honolulu Charity Walk on Saturday morning.

The charity walk, which is hosted by the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, is a fundraiser that encourages Hawaii residents to be active and donate to local charities. The statewide fundraiser has raised $28 million in the past 40 years.

Last year, the event raised a record-breaking $2.7 million.

Charity walks were held on the other islands earlier in May, and the current number of funds raised is expected to increase as donations continue coming in. Lanai had its charity walk first on May 5, and Oahu was the last island to have its Charity Walk event.

“What’s significant about the Charity Walk is that it’s the visitor industry’s way of thanking the community for its support by raising money that directly benefits the people of Hawaii," said Mufi Hannemann, president of HLTA. "We take great pride in organizing this annual event and are gratified, once again, with the exceptional response.”

