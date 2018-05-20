Bill that would ban Chinatown bulb-outs vetoed by mayor

This is what a bulb-out looks like. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A bill that would've banned curb extension in Honolulu was vetoed by Mayor Kirk Caldwell Friday.

Bill 82 would've prevented the city from installing the bulb-outs at five locations on Chinatown streets.

Caldwell said the City Council doesn't have the authority to decide whether the extensions should be installed or not. He also added that the bulb-outs provide added safety and security for pedestrians.

“The City and County of Honolulu, with the City Council’s strong support, adopted the Complete Streets ordinance in 2012 to address pedestrian safety and the livability of our island, and bulb-outs are a part of this initiative,” said Mayor Caldwell.

“Honolulu has the unfortunate distinction of having more kupuna injured by vehicles while in crosswalks, unlike most other large cities in our country. Given our aging population and the fact that Chinatown attracts a significant number of seniors to shop and enjoy the ambiance of this unique and historical district, it makes absolute sense to place bulb-outs in this area of town," Caldwell said.

"Bulb-outs have been proven to reduce motor vehicle collisions with pedestrians during the first 10 months of the pilot project,” he added.

Critics have argued that the street features block access to businesses and make it difficult for emergency vehicles to pass.

