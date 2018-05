PHOTOS, winners of the 2018 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

Some mobile users may need to click here to view the slideshow.

List of winners:

GENERAL CATEGORIES

ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Palena ‘Ole, Kapena (KDE) Kapena, produce

EP (“EXTENDED PLAY”) OF THE YEAR: “Pali Ke Kua,” Mailani (Ha Enterprises)

SONG OF THE YEAR: “Bamboo,” Kimie Miner from Proud As the Sun (Haku Records) Kimie Miner, Imua Garza, Jesse Epstein, and Isaac Moreno, composers

SINGLE OF THE YEAR: “We Are Hawai’’i’s Finest,” Ekolu (Waiehu Records)

HAWAIIAN SINGLE OF THE YEAR: “Kaulana Ka Inoa ‘o Hokule’a,” Chad Takatsugi featuring Na Hoa and Kuini (no label)

INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION (Composer’s Award): “Kahulanui Boogie Woogie,” Kahulanui from Mele Ho’oilina (Kahulanui, LLC) Bill Noble, composer

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Kimie Miner, Proud As The Sun (Haku Records)

GROUP OF THE YEAR: Kapena, Palena ‘Ole (KDE)

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR: Kamaka Kukona, ‘Ala Anuhea (Hanu)

MOST PROMISING ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Leipono, Ku’u Pualei (no label)

GENRE CATEGORIES

ALTERNATIVE ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Stay Gold, Stef Mariani (Klever Kitty Records)

ANTHOLOGY OF THE YEAR (Producer’s Award): Jus’ Bes’, Led Kaapana (Jus’ Press Productions)

COMPILATION ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Na Mele ‘Ukulele, Various Artists (Neos Productions)

CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Palena ‘Ole, Kapena (KDE)

HAWAIIAN MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR: I Ke Ko A Ke Au, Keauhou (Keauhou)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Makana, Illtalian (no label)

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Across the Sea, Greg Sardinha, Tsun- Hui Hung, and Jeff Peterson (Keala Records)

ISLAND MUSIC ALBUM OF THE YEAR: So The Story Goes, Halemanu (Sounds Like Hale)

JAZZ ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Mele Ho’oilina, Kahulanui (Kahulanui LLC)

METAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Zodiac, Storm (Tin Idol Production)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: “When I Come Home,” Kapena (KDE)

R&B ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Genres of Soul, RJ Kaneao (Groove Plant Hawaii)

REGGAE ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Marching Orders, The Green (Easy Star Records)

RELIGIOUS ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Simply for Ke Akua, Kenneth Makuakane (KMM)

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Lightning Strikes Hilo, Larry Dupio (no label)

‘UKULELE ALBUM OF THE YEAR: ‘Ukulele Friends: The Sequel, Bryan Tolentino & Herb Ohta, Jr. (Neos Productions)

FAVORITE ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Valentine, John

TECHNICAL CATEGORIES

GRAPHICS AWARD: Wailani Artates for Makawalu, Napua (Pihana Productions)

LINER NOTES: Zachary Alaka’i Lum for I Ke Ko A Ke Au, Keauhou (Keauhou)

ADJUDICATED CATEGORIES HAKU MELE AWARD (2 Awards)

1. “Aloha Maunalua,” by Nicholas Keali’i Lum, from I Ke Ko A Ke Au, Keauhou (Keauhou)

2. “Ma ‘eli’eli,” by Zachary Alaka’i Lum, I Ke Ko A Ke Au, Keauhou (Keauhou)

HAWAIIAN LANGUAGE PERFORMANCE AWARD: Keauhou, I Ke Ko A Ke Au, Keauhou (Keauhou)

GENERAL ENGINEERING AWARD: Imua Garza and Jules Washington, for Proud As the Sun, Kimie Miner (Haku Records)

HAWAIIAN ENGINEERING AWARD: Dave Tucciarone, for Makawalu, Napua (Pihana Productions)

INTERNATIONAL ALBUM SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD: Colors, Hook (Fukuhara Naoki)

