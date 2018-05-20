2 injured in diving accident at Kewalo Basin

Two people were injured in an apparent diving accident at Kewalo Basin Sunday morning.

According to Emergency Medical Services, two men in their 40s were hospitalized, one in critical condition, the other in serious.

Details on the accident are limited at this time, but EMS says the two were treated near Pier C.

EMS responded just after 8 a.m. and transported the two to a near by hospital.

This story may be updated.

