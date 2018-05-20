Man hit in the leg with lava seriously injured at his Pahoa home

The first lava-related injury from the Kilauea eruption has been reported.

A man was hit in the leg with hot lava spatter Hawaii County officials confirmed Saturday.

A spokesperson says a homeowner was on his third-floor balcony at his home on Noni Farms Road when he was hit.

The lava flew through the air and landed on the man's leg, spokeswoman Janet Snyder said.

"It hit him on the shin, and shattered everything from there down on his leg," Snyder added.

The man was reportedly transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials want to remind everyone that lava spatter, no matter how big or small, can be deadly. It is best to stay out of harm's way by avoiding areas with active lava flows and fissures.

