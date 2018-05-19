Tagovailoa honored with parade in Ewa Beach

Hawaii's national championship winning quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was honored with a parade today in Ewa Beach. The event began at the Boys and Girls Club. After a parade through the Christmas route in Ewa, the Bama signal caller returned to the Boys and Girls Club where a crowd welcomed him and festivities continued until 5:00 p.m.
Tagovailoa delivered a speech to a crowd of family, friends, and supporters that included Tide fans who traveled from Alabama for the occasion.
During a brief speech the former Crusader thanked both his actual relatives, and his church family - who he says have helped guide him to success. He then performed a traditional Samoan dance where he was accompanied by his cousin, Notre Dame defensive lineman, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa.
Hawaii News Now
