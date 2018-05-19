Outpouring of support for Kilauea victims extends to sports

As the destruction on the Big Island continues, so does the outpouring of support from neighbor islands. Tomorrow a former Rainbow Warrior is hoping to do his part to help families in the Puna area pick up the pieces.

Speed and agility trainer Kenny Patton will hold a fundraiser Sunday morning at Radford High School, with all the money made from the event going directly to victims of the Kilauea eruptions.

The event is called "Aloha for Puna", it's open to keiki ages 6-12 years old and registration is $30 with 100% of the fee going directly towards purchasing food for displaced families on the Big Island.

"I've done clinics in Hilo," said Patton when discussing his motivation to get proactive. "When I see people in trouble I just want to help out as much as I can. My wife has family in the Puna area. Damien Packer is one of my athletes for the past three, four years. His family's in Puna. So I figured I'd step up and make a difference."

Patton says he hopes the money raised will help simply put families' minds at ease for at least a day. He hopes to raise enough to feed as many families as possible, and is planning on holding an event on Hawaii Island as well.

"The goal is to have one or two days to relax a little bit and not be so stressed out or worried about where their next meal is going to be coming from," Patton added.

The clinic will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will run until 9:45 a.m.