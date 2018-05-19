Family looking for missing woman on the Big Island

a Big Island family is looking for a woman who went missing on Mother's Day. (Image: Amber Wiley)

A Big Island family is searching for a woman after she went missing on Mother's Day in the Captain Cook area.

Family and friends have been searching for Deborah "Debbie" Wiley, 68, since she went missing on May 13 around 3 p.m., after walking away from her home near St. John Road.

Close relatives are concerned for Wiley's well-being, as she may be confused and disoriented due to a memory impairment. She is described as 5-foot-four with brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long purple blouse.

Family and friends are requesting volunteers to join a search party on Sunday at 8 a.m., that will be meeting at Lanakila Church.

Anyone who may have any information concerning Wiley is asked to call either the Big Island police at 808-935-3311 or Jim Wiley at 909-936-8766.

