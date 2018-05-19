Department of Parks and Recreation hosts 8th annual 'Kids to Parks Day'

The Department of Parks and Recreation is celebrating its 8th annual "Kids to Parks Day" on Saturday with a family-friendly event at Diamond Head State Park.

The free event is included with regular park admission and will include relay races, scavenger hunts, and guided nature tours, among other activities. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“Hiking up Diamond Head continues to be, and is increasingly, one of the must-do hiking experiences for Hawaii visitors and residents alike," said Curt Cottrell, state parks administrator, in a news release.

"As an iconic image and experience, Diamond Head is a unique geological and historical landscape and venue to expose kids to, and encourage their families to engage in an active lifestyle,” ?Cottrell said.

Regular park admission is $1 per pedestrian, $2 per bicycle, and $5 per car.

