Maui police investigate moped crash on Honoapiilani Hwy

Maui police officers are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Honoapiilani Hwy Friday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., a 48-year-old man driving a 2011 Kaitong moped was traveling south when he lost control and fell into the roadway. MPD closed a lane of the highway for three hours while they conducted a preliminary investigation.

According to Maui police, the Paia man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The man was transferred to Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries. It is not yet known whether speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the accident.

