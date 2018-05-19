Bail set at $1M for man suspected of killing mother at a Lihue bank

A day after a deadly stabbing at a Lihue bank, Kauai police released new details about the murder.

The suspected killer and son of the victim is 49-year-old Louis Elliot Landsman of Moloaa.

Police say he used a large hunting-style knife to stab his mother, Charlene Landsman, at the First Hawaiian Bank Lihue branch Thursday while she worked.

Sources say Louis entered the bank several times prior to the stabbing, and it was evident there was tension between the two.

Around 1:15 p.m., he returned with the knife and stabbed her multiple times.

He was later arrested in the parking lot of the bank. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Louis is expected to be arraigned in court next week when charges will be filed.

Workers returned to the bank Friday, but the branch remained closed for business. Officials say it will remain closed until further notice.

Louis may face charges of second degree murder. The investigation is ongoing.

KPD is asking anyone with more information about the murder to call Detective Michael Nii at 241-1682.

This story will be updated.

