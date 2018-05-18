Suspect arrested after teen found dead at Wahiawa park

Nineteen-year-old Nelibeth Albert was last seen at her apartment in Wahiawa on Tuesday.

Her father says he reported her missing to police that night after she didn't come home from her friend's house.

On Friday, he got a call from police every parent fears: Police had found her body at the Wahiawa State Freshwater Park.

"Nelibeth was all smiles all the time. She was a very happy person, loved to see her laugh, loved to make her laugh,” youth pastor Adam Steed said.

Those who were in the park as officers combed the area say authorities were mainly focused on a heavily wooded area near Lake Wilson.

The suspect, 21-year-old Kaniala Avilla-Rapoza, was arrested for second-degree murder, according to police records.

"Any parent who looses a child, it’s gonna hurt, it’s hurt. It’s gonna hurt. But through time, prayer, there can be healing. You never forget. But there can be healing," Steed said.

Avilla-Rapoza was arrested without incident. The two were believed to be in a relationship.

Details are still developing. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.