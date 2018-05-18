Flags in Hawaii to fly at half-staff to honor Texas school shooting victims

Flags at all state offices will fly at half-staff through Tuesday to honor the victims of a mass shooting at a school in Santa Fe.

The shooting Friday at Santa Fe High School left 10 people died. Ten others were wounded.

“I am once again shocked and saddened by this senseless tragedy," said Gov. David Ige. "We grieve with the families who have lost loved ones and we pray for those who have suffered injuries."

