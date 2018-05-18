13-year-old arrested for murder in death of her infant

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested for second-degree murder in the death of her 1-day-old baby.

The infant died in February, but the medical examiner's office recently classified the death as a homicide.

The baby was recovered from a trash can in Ewa, sources said.

The girl was arrested Thursday after turning herself in at the Kapolei police station.

This story will be updated.

