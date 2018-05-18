Early Language Learning: The importance of teaching babies language skills

Dr. Robert Titzer is a world renowned infant researcher who has developed a fascinating method of teaching babies written language at the same time they are naturally learning to say and understand words. His Your Baby Can Learn series has been used by more than 1 million families around the world to help babies, toddlers, and preschoolers learn.

Babies who know more words at 18 months of age have faster brain processing speeds than babies who know fewer words, so learning words early in life not only increases later vocabulary but it may also influence how quickly babies think. Researchers from Stanford University suggest that differences in language environments cause not only a “language gap” where some babies learn more words than other babies, but also a “brain processing speed gap” where babies who have been taught more words think faster than babies who have been taught fewer words. Babies who are taught the shape bias immediately begin learning new words at a faster rate, so this is likely one of the most important concepts that most parents and preschool teachers aren’t aware of. The shape bias is the tendency of infants and children (as well as adults) to generalize information about an object by its shape rather than its color, material, or texture when learning nouns. Since the shapes of objects generally give more important information about the objects’ functions than the color, texture, size, or other features of objects, learning the shape bias results in an increase in the vocabularies of infants and children. To teach the shape bias, sort numerous objects by shape more than by color or other features and talk about the objects’ shapes while sorting.

Dr Titzer will be speaking May 19 & 20 at the New Baby Family Expo held at the Neal Blaisdell Center. His talks will address how parents can help their babies learn language skills.

