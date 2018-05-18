No-Entry zone established for Hawai‘i Electric Light crews in Leilani Estates

A dispensary on Kauai will soon begin retail sales of medical marijuana. It's the first one to be approved by the state Department of Health.More >>
A dispensary on Kauai will soon begin retail sales of medical marijuana. It's the first one to be approved by the state Department of Health.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.More >>
Two weeks ago, Heath Dalton, his wife, and two children fled their home in lower Puna.More >>
Two weeks ago, Heath Dalton, his wife, and two children fled their home in lower Puna.More >>
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.More >>
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.More >>