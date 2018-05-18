No-Entry zone established for Hawai‘i Electric Light crews in Leilani Estates

Hawai‘i Electric Light announced that a portion of Leilani Estates and all of Lanipuna Gardens has been designated as a no-entry zone for its crews. These areas are hazardous to enter due to continued ground swelling and cracking, sudden fissure activity, and unsafe levels of SO2. Crews were working in the subdivision in the last few days and have narrowly escaped situations that could have resulted in severe injury. Hawai‘i Electric Light’s priority continues to be safety and can no longer allow its employees to enter hazardous areas.

Poles and wires continue to fall due to changes in the ground formation and seismic activity. Hawai‘i Electric Light continues to warn residents to assume that all downed lines and equipment are energized and dangerous. Stay at least three cars lengths away from downed lines and use caution around all poles and overhead lines.

The following areas are in the no-entry zone. This area may be extended.

Leilani Avenue from Pomaikai Street to Pohoiki Road

Malama Street, east from Pomaikai Street

Kahukai Street from Nohea Street to Leilani Avenue

Pomaikai, Moku, and Kupono Streets south of Leilani Avenue

All streets east beginning with Nohea Street

All of Lanipuna Gardens including Hinalo, Lauone, and Honuaula Streets, and all connector roads into Lanipuna Gardens

