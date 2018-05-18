Sunrise Open House: Ko Olina Resort

On today's Sunrise Open House we head out to Ko Olina Resort for a look at two town homes and a high-rise condo. Let's start at the Ko Olina Hillside Villas This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story, 2 parking town home. This 981 square foot unit comes fully furnished and is nicely appointed with an open kitchen, granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Crown molding, tile floors, Central AC and a backyard lanai. Built in 2006, the monthly maintenance fees total $554 and include a wide range Hillside and Ko Olina amenities: pool, bbq, tennis, gym, and 3 beautiful man-made lagoons. Ko Olina Hillside 2 bedroom listed at $499,000.

Next up, a town home in the very first Ko Olina community, Fairways. Built in 1995, this is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story, 2 parking. There's 1,261 square feet of living space. This home includes upgraded flooring, modern stainless steel appliances, granite kitchen countertops with a breakfast bar. There's also a fenced private yard. Maintenance fees are $735 per month and include the many and varied Fairways and Ko Olina amenities. Fairways 3 bedroom offered at $618,000.

Finally, we go high-rise with the Beach Villas at Ko Olina. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with 2 parking built in 2007. Interior living area totals 1,171 square feet with more than 200 square feet of lanai. The listing refers to this unit as an elegantly appointed active vacation rental in Ko Olina's only oceanfront, resort-zoned residential community. In other words, you can live in it or rent in out nightly. Monthly fees total $2,032, with an impressive set of amenities. This 2 bedroom in the Beach Villas at Ko Olina is being offered at $1,150,000.

For more information on these and other listings, visit http://www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

