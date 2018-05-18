Hawaiian Word of the Day: Malie

Welina e na mamo, mai Hawai?i a i Ni?ihau. ?O Laiana Kanoa-Wong keia me ka hua?olelo o ka la. Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Malie" e ?olelo pu kakou "Malie" a ?o ia. The word malie means to be calm, tranquil, and quiet. Malie can be used to describe how you do things, like to move slowly as in "ne?e malie", to sit calmly "noho malie" and to eat slowly "E ?ai malie". Used in a sentence "Maika?i no Kaua?i, hemolele i ka malie" which is translated as "Beautiful Kaua?i, so perfect in the calm." Our kupuna had many poetic sayings that would describe the unique characteristics of people and places, this ?olelo no?eau honored the amazing lands and people of Kaua?i, as they are renowned for their malie or tranquility. E ola mau ka ?olelo Hawai?i, aloha!
