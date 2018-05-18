Forecast: Classic trade wind weather for your Aloha Friday!

Trade winds will build to locally breezy by this afternoon and stay with us for the foreseeable future. Showers will be mainly windward and mauka, mainly nights and mornings.

High in Honolulu today will be 85 degrees.

Persistent high pressure to the northeast of the islands will supply seasonable trade wind weather through the weekend, and into next week. The locally breezy trade winds will bring periods of clouds and showers to windward areas, mainly during nights and mornings.

Surf is up out in the country and will be up tonight in town. No advisory-sized waves are expected, but the south side surf could get close on Saturday.

Waves today will be 4-7 feet north, 3-5 feet west, 2-4 feet east and south.

Small craft advisory for the usual suspects: the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal areas south and west of the Big Island.

- Dan Cooke

