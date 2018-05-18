TRAFFIC: All lanes of H-1 in Aiea reopened following roadwork delays

TRAFFIC: All lanes of H-1 in Aiea reopened following roadwork de - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

AIEA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

All lanes of the H-1 in Aiea are back open after roadwork kept three eastbound lanes closed early Friday, the state Department of Transportation said.

The DOT has, however, kept the H-1 zipper lane and HOV lane open to all vehicles to help alleviate the residual traffic. 

Crews shut down three lanes on the H-1 in the Aiea for scheduled roadwork starting from 6:30 p.m. Thursday. They were supposed to wrap up by 4 a.m. Friday, but grading issues forced them to remain on the freeway, the DOT said.

Crews started picking up the cones and reopening lanes by 5:15 a.m.

Traffic cameras showed a backlog on the H-1 through Pearl City as early as 4:30 a.m.

This is all part of a pavement rehabilitation project that requires overnight lane closures on the H-1 in Aiea.

