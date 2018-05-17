Broadway actress with Hawaii ties loses unborn child 2 months after crash

Two months after losing her 4-year-old daughter in a deadly pedestrian accident, Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Blumenstein is dealing with another heartbreaking loss.

The actress, who has Hawaii ties, has lost her unborn child, according to a family lawyer in a NY Daily News report.

She was reportedly expected to deliver the baby girl this month.

Blumenstein, who also goes by Ruthie Ann Miles, was hospitalized in March after a driver allegedly ran a red light, and plowed into the group she was walking with in a Brooklyn crosswalk.

Two others who were with Blumenstein at the time also had Hawaii ties: Lauren Lew and her 1-year-old son, Joshua.

Joshua was also killed in the crash.

Blumenstein was hospitalized in critical condition. During her recovery, doctors initially said the unborn baby was not harmed.

The driver has been charged with manslaughter among other counts. She faces 15 years behind bars if convicted.

This story may be updated.

