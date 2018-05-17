Henry Kapono establishes foundation, Partners with First Hawaiian Bank for CD benefit

Grammy nominated and multiple award-winning entertainer Henry Kapono is pleased to announce the establishment of the Henry Kapono Foundation (HKF). After years of steadfast and enthusiastic support of many local charities in Hawaii, Henry has created an organization whose mission is “to support and strengthen our community through music and the arts and by giving with Aloha.” The HKF will support the community at large with a primary focus of supporting Hawaii’s music and musicians.

The first project for the Henry Kapono Foundation is “The Songs of C&K” Recording Project that is a partnership with First Hawaiian Bank. Henry Kapono and his wife Lezlee Ka’aihue have been banking with First Hawaiian Bank since 1982. They had just opened Kapono’s at Aloha Tower Marketplace in 2001 when the September 11 tragedy occurred. Facing many financial challenges, they worked closely with their personal banker to overcome these obstacles and make their business fiscally viable. A lifelong relationship was forged, leading eventually to this unique partnership with First Hawaiian Bank and the CD release of “The Songs of C&K” to benefit the Henry Kapono Foundation. “I am truly grateful for the love and support I’ve had through the years. And even more grateful that I can give back to Hawaii and future generations, I am truly blessed. Mahalo!” shares Henry Kapono.

On its 45th anniversary, Henry Kapono is celebrating the laid-back island rock of Cecilio & Kapono (C&K), the group that rocketed him to fame in the 1970’s. The CD features Henry Kapono recording with some of Hawaii’s newest and brightest young stars carrying the torch forward to the next generation. “The Songs of C&K” music release will be available in CD, and in vinyl format, available exclusively at First Hawaiian Bank Branches throughout the State of Hawaii and in Guam and Saipan beginning in July 2018, with the net proceeds benefiting the Henry Kapono Foundation. The recording will feature the timeless classic songs of Hawaii’s legendary duo, “Cecilio & Kapono,” which have become local anthems still celebrated as the sound track of growing up in Hawaii for over four decades.

The CD release and partnership with First Hawaiian Bank will culminate in the 3rd Henry Kapono & Friends concert at the Waikiki Shell on Saturday, August 25, 2018. Henry and a star-studded line up of Hawaii’s most popular entertainers will once again grace the stage with an evening of music, laughter and stories as they share the hit songs everyone knows and loves. Tickets go on sale in early June and will be available at www.ticketmaster.com.

For more information on The Henry Kapono Foundation, visit http://www.henrykaponofoundation.org/

