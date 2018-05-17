Hundreds of mourners pay respects to late Sen. Daniel Akaka

Daniel Kahikina Akaka, the first Native Hawaiian to serve in the U.S. Senate and a fixture for decades on Capitol Hill, where he became known as the “ambassador of aloha,” has died.

Daniel Kahikina Akaka, the first Native Hawaiian to serve in the U.S. Senate and a fixture for decades on Capitol Hill, where he became known as the “ambassador of aloha,” has died.

Akaka, the quiet statesman who believed in the power of aloha, dies at 93

Akaka, the quiet statesman who believed in the power of aloha, dies at 93

U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka is just the eight person to lie in state at the Hawaii Capitol building .

U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka is just the eight person to lie in state at the Hawaii Capitol building .

In 1997, musician Israel Kamakawiwoole lie in state at the Capitol buildling. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

In 1997, musician Israel Kamakawiwoole lie in state at the Capitol buildling. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The late U.S. Sen. Akaka will lie in state at the state Capitol for 24 hours before he is buried at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. (Image: Facebook)

It's an honor befitting a tireless public servant.

On Friday, hundreds of mourners are gathered at the state Capitol to pay their final respects to U.S. Sen. Dan Akaka.

Akaka, who died April 6 at 93, will lie in state at the Capitol building's courtyard for 24 hours before his casket is taken to Kawaiahao Church for a celebration of life. A private burial at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl is slated for Monday.

Akaka was the first Native Hawaiian to serve in the U.S. Senate and a fixture for decades on Capitol Hill.

His humble personality earned him a nickname: The "ambassador of aloha."

After his death, son Gerard Akaka told Hawaii News Now his father "was wired" to see the best in others and to offer kindness, caring — and hugs — everywhere he went. His warm demeanor was despite a series of tough tests early in life, including suffering from what he later realized was post-traumatic stress disorder after getting back from World War II.

"He wasn't fancy. He was humble and, yes, the word is aloha. He would say time and time again, Hawaii has something to share with the world and it's aloha. He embodied it," his son said.

Services for Akaka at the state Capitol building and Kawaiahao Church are open to the public.

Akaka's flag-draped casket arrived at the state Capitol at 10 a.m. Friday to the sounds of the Royal Hawaiian Band playing Akaka's favorite song, "Hawaiian Lullaby."

Services at the state Capitol will start at 6 p.m., and will include speeches from Gov. David Ige and several former governors.

On Saturday, Akaka's casket will be taken to Kawaiahao Church. Visitation begins at noon, and services start at 2 p.m.

Akaka's eulogy will be delivered by former Gov. George Ariyoshi.

Free public parking will be available after 4:30 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday in the City's municipal lot, the state's Kalanimoku Building lot, and the state Department of Health lot. Public parking will not be available in the State Capitol lot.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.