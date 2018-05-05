Here's how to help those affected by the Big Island eruptions

Hilo native and St. Louis Cardinals second baseman, Kolten Wong has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for relief efforts.

John Moylan is one of several Leilani Estates residents who was able to return home to salvage what he left behind after officials issued an emergency evacuation on Thursday.

An evacuee returns to his home for the first time — and then all he's lost sinks in

The Big Island is seeing an outpouring of support from neighbors and strangers as the Kilauea eruptions continue.

Here's a look at how you can help evacuees:

► Catholic Charities Hawaii is collecting donations for a temporary housing fund for Big Island residents displaced by the eruptions in Puna. The donations, which will be added to a $10,000 grant, will go toward providing temporary rent subsidies for Puna residents. Those wishing to donate can do so online or by phone at 808-527-4820.

► The Salvation Army is setting up a distribution center in Pahoa on Tuesday and volunteers are needed to help sort and distribute items. Donations of food and water should be directed to partner agencies like the Food Basket. Clothing donations can be given to any one of The Salvation Army's three stores on the Big Island.

► Community members have set up a new organization, Pu'uhonua o Puna, to coordinate donations and get information to affected residents. The group has a center on Highway 130 in Pahoa, and donations can be dropped off there from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

►AT&T has launched their text-to-donate campaign specific to the eruptions in Puna. Customers who want to help those impacted by the Kilauea volcano eruptions can donate $10 to the Hawaii Community Foundation via our text-to-donate campaign, by texting “VOLCANO” to 50555. 100 percent of the money donated will go to help the victims of the volcano.

► The Hawaii Community Foundation (HCF), together with Anderson-Beck Fund, Jack’s Fund and the Darrin & Darien Gee Family Fund, have established the Hawaii Island Volcano Recovery Fund to assist with recovery efforts in support of Hawaii Island communities affected by the Kilauea volcano eruption. Donations to the Hawaii Island Volcano Recovery Fund can be made online or by mail at Hawaii Community Foundation, 827 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu, HI, 96813.

► Donations may also be made directly to the American Red Cross Hawaii Chapter by clicking here or calling (808) 739-8109. The Red Cross also needs volunteers at its three Big Island shelters, where they are providing services to about 333 Big Island residents:

Pahoa Community Center at 15-3022 Kauhale St, Pahoa, HI 96778

Keaau Community Center at 16-186 Pili Mua St., Keeau, HI 96749

Sure Foundation Church at 16-1592 Pohaku Circle, Keeau, HI 96749

► Emergency Disaster Services and volunteers from the Salvation Army are requesting large-volume meal donations from local restaurants and certified kitchens to meal shelters beginning Wednesday. They also need volunteers to help sort donations and clothing items with the launch of their new voucher program for residents impacted by the Kilauea eruptions. Those wishing to help can call Salvation Army at 808-756-0306 or sign up to volunteer online.

► Donations of food and bottled water can be given to Food Basket or Hawaii Island's Foodbank.

► The Red Cross is also accepting monetary donations from those wishing to help, donations can be made online.

► GoFundMe has a page listing several funds that have been started to support families and individuals affected by the Kilauea eruptions.

► Several local businesses and organizations have also pitched in to support Big Island residents affected by the destructive lava flows. On Sunday, First Hawaiian Bank donated $50,000 to provide support to Big Island residents displaced by recent eruptions. The bank partnered with Child and Family Service to offer direct assistance to affected residents with transitional housing and counseling for individuals and families with children experiencing trauma.

They are also collecting donations at all 61 branches in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan as part of their Aloha Hawaii Fund, to provide relief for victims of the Kilauea eruptions, as well as recovery efforts for flood victims on Kauai and East Oahu.

► Customers at any Foodland or Sack N' Save in Hawaii will also be able to donate $5, $10, or $20 to help Big Island residents displaced by the eruptions, beginning on Wednesday.

► HILife will also be donating a percentage of its proceeds from their Kokua collection to assist the Salvation Army's recovery and relief efforts for the recent flood and eruption victims on Kauai, East Oahu, and the Big Island.

This story may be updated.

