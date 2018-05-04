Here's where all of the fissures in lower Puna have opened up

Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.

Eruptions continue with new fissure in Lanipuna Gardens subdivision

Twenty-one active lava fissures have opened in lower Puna, where lava has destroyed dozens of homes and is threatening more.

The Kilauea crater is on the south side of the Big Island, and the east rift zone sweeps down toward Leilani Estates — about 25 miles away.

The locations of the volcanic vents include:

Fissure no. 1: Northwest of Leilani Avenue and west of Mohala Street

Fissure no. 2: South of Leilani Avenue and west of Makamae Street

Fissure no. 3: North of Leilani Street on Kaupili Street

Fissure no. 4: Between Kaupili and Mohela streets

Fissure no. 5: North of Kahukai Street

Fissure no. 6: East of Leilani Avenue, south of Pohoiki Road

Fissure no. 7: West of Hookupu Street

Fissure no. 8: South of Leilani Avenue and Luana Street intersection

Fissure no. 9: West of Kupuno Street and north of Malama Street

Fissure no. 10: South of intersection of Malama and Pomaikai streets

Fissure no. 11: South of Malama and Alapai streets

Fissure no. 12: Very near fissure no. 11

Fissure no. 13: Leilani Avenue, near fissure no. 6

Fissure no. 14: In forested area off Kaupili Street

Fissure no. 15: Pohoiki Road

Fissure no. 16: Forested area

Fissure no. 17: Forested area

Fissure no. 18: Just east of fissure no. 16

Fissure no. 19: Northeast of Pohoiki Road

Fissure no. 20: Forested area in Lanipuna Gardens (south of Puna Geothermal Venture)

Fissure no. 21: Downrift of Makamae Street

