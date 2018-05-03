LIST: Lava threat forces evacuations, closures

Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.

Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.

Eruptions continue with new fissure in Lanipuna Gardens subdivision

Eruptions continue with new fissure in Lanipuna Gardens subdivision

As a result of the Kilauea volcano eruption, shelters have opened, roads have closed and hundreds of residents have been evacuated.

Two emergency proclamations have been signed for Hawaii County.

Here's what you need to know:

Evacuation orders

All residents in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions are required to evacuate, Civil Defense officials say.

More than 1,700 people live in the area.

Officials say anyone along the east rift zone, especially on the southern end, should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

Big Island residents should have personal documents, irreplaceable items, medicine and supplies ready to go if ordered by officials.

Humane Society officials are on hand to assist pet owners during the evacuation

Residents of Malama Iki Place downrift of fissure 20 are advised to prepare for a voluntary evacuation, if deemed necessary.

Shelters open

The American Red Cross opened a shelter for evacuated residents at the Pahoa Community Center and Keaau Community Center.

Pahoa Pool has been closed for regular recreational activities and will instead be used as a hygiene center for evacuees.

School changes

The following schools are closed on Thursday, May 17: Pahoa High and Intermediate School Pahoa Elementary Keonepoko Elementary School Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science Volcano School of Arts and Sciences Na Wai Ola Public Charter School

DOE officials say counseling services will be available for affected students

Roads closed

Pohoiki Road is closed

Highway 132 at Pohoiki Road: To be used solely as evacuation route

Highway 132 and 130 are open to local residents, with ID

Information Center opens

A number of agencies will address questions and concerns at the Sacred Hearts Church hall, open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition, the center will offer social service information for the evacuees from the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions.

Travel

A temporary flight restriction is in place for most of lower Puna, including drones.

Uber drivers on the Big Island are offering free rides to residents evacuating to the shelters. On the app, enter the code PUNASAFE in the payment section.

Hawaiian Airlines is also waiving flight change fees for travelers impacted by the eruption. Flights applicable for the fee change waiver must meet the following requirements:

Flights traveling to or from Hilo (ITO) and Kona (KOA)

Ticket was issued May 4 or earlier

Affected flight are originally scheduled for travel May 3-6, 2018

Changes must be made to the same class of service, origin and destination, for new flights no later than May 20, 2018. For changes made to new flights after May 20, 2018, the change fee will be waived but applicable difference in fare will be collected.

Changes may be made by calling 1-800-367-5320.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.