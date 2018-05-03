PHOTOS: Lava spews to the surface on Hawaii Island - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

PHOTOS: Eruptions continue to claim structures, roads on Big Island

Mobile users may need to click here to see more photos.

New images are constantly surfacing out of Hawaii Island. Check back for updates.

This story may be updated. 

 Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly