Konawaena High School star Cherilyn Molina named 2017-18 Gatorade Hawaii Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Konawaena High School standout basketball player Cherilyn Molina was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Hawaii Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Molina is the third Gatorade Hawaii Girls Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Konawaena High School and is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award announced later this month. This is the second year in a row Molina has earned the award.

The 5-foot-6 senior guard led the Wildcats to a 26-2 record and their fourth consecutive Division I championship this past season averaging 16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.5 steals and one block per game.

She also earned the Big Island Interscholastic Federation Division I Player of the Year award for the second year in a row. Molina is rated as the nation’s No. 28 point guard in the Class of 2018 by espnW.

In addition to her on-court accolades, Molina has volunteers locally as a youth basketball coach and has donates her time visiting elementary schools to help students with their reading and various academic projects.

Molina has maintained a weighted 3.57 GPA in the classroom and signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Washington State University this fall.

