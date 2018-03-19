City's new pre-fab affordable housing project opens in Waianae

The city has opened a new housing complex in Waianae that officials say could herald a new chapter in the push to bolster the creation of affordable rental units on Oahu.

The project consists of 16 modular units, which are cheaper and easier to build than traditional brick-and-mortar structures. Modular units are typically pre-fabricated in sections off site, and then assembled in their final location.

Including the purchase of about an acre of land, the project cost the city about $5 million. That translates to about $312,500 per unit.

"It's about finding housing for those who need it in the communities," said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, at a news conference Monday. "We're going to house people where they're living, and today it's about housing people on the west side."

A private entity will manage the project, called Kauhale Kamaile.

The mayor officially opened the new project Monday, handing keys to new units to three families.

The homes are geared toward those who earn 50 percent of area median income.

Rent for a one-bedroom unit is $981, while a two-bedroom unit costs $1,177.

