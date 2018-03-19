AARP hosts 'Caring for Family, Caring for Yourself' caregiver conference

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Congressional leaders and the White House are pressing to strike an accord on a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill before a midnight Friday deadline.More >>
News reports that Facebook let the Trump-affiliated data mining firm Cambridge Analytica abscond with data from tens of millions of users mark the third time in roughly a year the company appears to have been outfoxed in this way.More >>
The city has opened a new housing complex in Waianae that officials say could herald a new chapter in the push to bolster the creation of affordable units in Hawaii.More >>
