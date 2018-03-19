AARP hosts 'Caring for Family, Caring for Yourself' caregiver conference

Caregivers need to take care of themselves even as they take care of loved ones. That’s the theme of AARP Hawai‘i’s annual Caregiver Conference on Saturday, March 24 at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i. The free conference provides caregivers and people planning for caregiving with information, support and access to resources. There will also be an exhibit area featuring new technology to help caregivers and interactive demonstrations.

Speakers include AARP National President Eric J. Schneidewind, who will talk about “What Family Caregivers Want… and How to Help Them Get it.” Dorothy Colby, a certified Positive Approach to Dementia Care trainer, will teach caregivers of people with dementia how to handle challenging behaviors. Dr. Sherry Kogan will explain how stress affects caregivers and how caregivers can better take care of themselves and trainer Cat Sawai will demonstrate physical activities that anyone can do to reduce stress.

AARP Hawai‘i estimates there are about 154,000 caregivers statewide, who provide 144 million hours of care, worth an estimated $2.1 billion if they were paid. An AARP survey of Hawaii voters age 45 and older found about half said they were providing or had provided care to an adult loved one. About half of Hawaii caregivers reported feelings of emotional stress (63 percent) and stress in balancing work and family (51 percent).

This year’s conference “Caring for Family, Caring for Yourself” starts at 8 a.m. at the cultural center at 2454 S. Beretania Street and runs until noon. Parking in the center lot is $6 with validation.

To register, go online to https://aarp.cvent.com/care3-24 or call 1-877-926-8300.

