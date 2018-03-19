SmartMoney Monday: Staycations on a budget

In this week's SmartMOney Monday, we're covering how to enjoy a great stay-cation that can help you stay on budget. With a stay-cation, the money you save on airfare means you have more to spend on local activities that you may never do.

The first thing is to make sure you ask for Kamaaina rates. Many hotels, restaurants and stores offer special discounted rates for Kamaaina, but you'll never get them if you don't ask. Also, avoid going on your stay-cation during peak season. April through June and September through Mid-December are the best times to travel in Hawaii and get the lowest rates.

Another thing to keep in mind is to avoid holidays. Just like peak travel season, holidays are more expensive and more crowded, so plan your staycation around non-holiday periods. Probably the best way to save money and still have a blast on your staycation is to take advantage of all the amazing free and low cost activities we have in Hawaii for people of all ages. Explore all the incredible beaches from the North Shore to Sandy's, Lanikai and so many more. Historic sites like Pearl Harbor or Punchbowl Cemetery are also affordable to visit You can go hiking. Snorkeling. Plus, there's all of Hawaii's amazing cultural festivals, like the Merrie Monarch Festival, the Aloha Festival, even the Waikiki Spam Jam.

If you do it right, you can see and do things you never do right here at home, have a great time and save a bundle.

