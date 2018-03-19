March 24th Marks 7th annual Hawaii Junior Golf Day - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Events will be held at 15 golf courses around the state to celebrate Hawaii Junior Golf Day.  It's an opportunity for our Hawaii Keiki to learn more about the sport. Sponsored by the Aloha Section PGA and the Hawaii State Junior Golf Association, this event is free, fun and educational for new and beginning golfers ages 5-18.

