Business Report: Major employers on the Big Island

There are employment patterns on all islands, but I thought we could use the Big Island as an example. You'll see that hotels employ lots of people, so do hospitals, supermarkets and governments.

300 – Roberts, Waikoloa Marriott, HELCO
400 – Mauna Lani Resort, N. Hawaii Community Hospital
600 – Fairmont Orchid
800 – KS Hawaii. KTA Super Stores
900 – Mauna Kea Beach and Hapuna Prince
1,200 – Hualalai Resort
1,300 – Federal government
1,400 – Hilton Waikoloa + Grand Vacations
2,700 – County government
8,000 – State government

