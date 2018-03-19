Business Report: Major employers on the Big Island

There are employment patterns on all islands, but I thought we could use the Big Island as an example. You'll see that hotels employ lots of people, so do hospitals, supermarkets and governments.
300 – Roberts, Waikoloa Marriott, HELCO
400 – Mauna Lani Resort, N. Hawaii Community Hospital
600 – Fairmont Orchid
800 – KS Hawaii. KTA Super Stores
900 – Mauna Kea Beach and Hapuna Prince
1,200 – Hualalai Resort
1,300 – Federal government
1,400 – Hilton Waikoloa + Grand Vacations
2,700 – County government
8,000 – State government
Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.