Chayce Ka'aua earns Big West Conference Baseball Field Player of the Week award

After sweeping Illinois State in a four-game series sweep this past weekend, the Rainbow Warrior baseball team is riding high and getting recognized for their accomplishments.

But on an individual note, the Big West Conference has recognized Warrior Chayce Ka’aua’s recent play over the past week, awarding him the conference’s Field Player of the Week honors.

Ka’aua earned his first career Big West Baseball Field Player of the Week award as he led Hawaii (12-6) with an impressive showing against the Red Birds, leading the ‘Bows in hitting with a .462 hitting percentage (6-for-13) with two runs scored and six RBIs over four games.

He had at least one hit in all four games and finished the week with an on-base percentage of .500.

Ka’aua was clutch for the Warriors as he helped his team overcome a three-run deficit in game two of the series with a 2-RBI single to center field, to kickoff the 7-6 comeback victory.

