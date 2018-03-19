After close vote, City Council gets a new chair — and a new direction

After a week of infighting, the City Council has voted 5-to-4 to reorganize and name Ernie Martin as the body's chair.

Martin replaces Councilman Ron Menor, whose leadership direction had rankled some councilmembers.

Kymberly Marcos Pine, an outspoken critic of Menor, has been named vice chairwoman; Carol Fukunaga is the council's floor leader.

A push for a leadership change started last week.

Pine accused Menor and his leadership team of treating her unfairly because she's a woman, a charge Menor vocally denied.

Martin, meanwhile, previously served as the council's chair and supported a reorganization over rail funding.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell's budget calls for borrowing $44-million for rail operations.

Caldwell has said when it comes to rail, he hopes to have the support of the council, no matter who the chair is.

This story will be updated.

