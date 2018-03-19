Bracket Busters: March Madness update, looking ahead to Sweet 16

Brackets are busted, No. 1 seeds have fallen but the craziest part of this year’s March Madness is at that the tournament has only just begun.

After this weekend’s unforgettable opening weekend of action, the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament tips off this Thursday with a national championship up for the taking.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the Sweet 16, including TV information so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Sweet 16 TV Schedule (All Times E.T.)

Thursday, March 22

No. 7 Nevada vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago (7:07 p.m., CBS)

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 7 Texas A&M (7:27 p.m., TBS)

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Kansas State (9:37 p.m., CBS)

No. 4 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Florida State (9:59 p.m., TBS)

Friday, March 23

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 5 Clemson (7:07 p.m., CBS)

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 5 West Virginia (7:27 p.m., TBS)

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 11 Syracuse (9:37 p.m., CBS)

No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (9:59 p.m., TBS)

Storylines

In the South Region, it’s literally anyone’s game at this point as No. 1 seed Virginia crashed out of the tournament in the biggest upset in NCAA Tournament history as No. 16 seed University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated the Cavaliers, 74-54.

With Virginia, No. 2 Cincinnati, No. 3 Tennessee and No. 4 Arizona all out of the South Region going into the Sweet 16, the favorite in this region just might be the No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats, if you can believe that.

Sticking with the South Region, Kentucky -- if they advance past the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 -- could face one of the following in the Final Four: No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 7 Texas A&M or No. 9 Florida State.

Virginia wasn’t the only No. 1 seed on the left side of the bracket to crash out of the tournament during opening weekend as No. 1 Xavier also fell victim to March Madness in a 75-70 loss to the Seminoles. North Carolina, the No. 2 seed in the West Region, also bowed out in the second round after losing to the Aggies in blowout fashion (86-65.)

In the East Region, No. 1 Villanova is still alive and well, looking like one of the more dominant teams left in the field of 16.

In the MidWest No. 1 Kansas is also hanging around, but are coming off a tough game against an experienced Seton Hall squad that could’ve taken the wind out of the Jayhawks’ sails.

With Kansas being one of the more vulnerable top seeds left in the tournament, the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils could find themselves knocking on the door of yet another Final Four appearance if they can get past No. 11 Syracuse and beat the winner of No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 1 Clemson.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.