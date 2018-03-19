'I abandon my party': Djou explains in editorial why he's leaving the GOP

Charles Djou wrote in an editorial on Monday why he's leaving the GOP (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)

One of Hawaii’s most prominent Republican figures is leaving the GOP, and he's blaming the president for his departure.

In an editorial published early Monday in Honolulu Civil Beat, former congressman Charles Djou said he will "abandon my party because I am unwilling to abandon my principles" and “can no longer stand with a Republican Party that is led by a man I firmly believe is taking the party of Lincoln in a direction I fundamentally disagree with, and a party that is unwilling to stand up to him.”

In the editorial, Djou condemned President Trump’s hostility to immigration, his threats of trade wars and offensive comments toward Arizona Sens. John McCain, Jeff Flake and other members of Congress.

But what he said he was most disappointed in was the GOP’s failure to condemn Trump’s “childish behavior.”

“Sadly today, too many Republicans either applaud Trump’s tirades or greet them with silent acceptance,” he wrote.

He added he won’t accept it and will not be a part of it, but didn't say whether he would join a different party.

Hawaii News Now is seeking additional comment from Djou, but a representative said he's out of the country on a family vacation and wanted the Civil Beat article to stand on its own.

On his social media accounts in recent months, Djou has been a vocal opponent of Trump's policies. But he hasn't posted about his decision to leave the Republican Party.

He's the second high-profile Republican in Hawaii to renounce his party affiliation.

In May 2017, state Rep. Beth Fukumoto announced she was leaving the Republican party and becoming a Democrat over concerns about the president. Fukumoto had faced condemnation in her party after publicly criticizing Trump in a speech at the Women's March in Honolulu.

The Hawaii Republican Party, meanwhile, called Fukumoto's defection a betrayal — and a disservice to her constituents. They'd urged her to instead resign.



