Girl, 15, dies after crashing stolen motorcycle into tree in Pahoa

A 15-year-old girl died after crashing a stolen motorcycle into a tree in Pahoa on Thursday, Big Island police said.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m.

Police said the girl was riding the motorcycle northbound on Government Beach Road when it ran off the roadway and struck a tree near Cinder Road.

The girl, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center but died several hours later.

Police believe speed is a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death.

Officials said the motorcycle was reported stolen in the Kailua-Kona area on Oct. 17, 2017.

This is the seventh traffic fatality this year compared to five at this same time last year.

Anyone with further information is asked to call authorities.

