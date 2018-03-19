HPD: Man arrested after pointing gun at officers during attempted 7-Eleven robbery

Police opened fire after a man pointed a gun at them during an attempted robbery at 7-Eleven in Kalihi (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu police arrested a man suspected of trying to rob a 7-Eleven store and then pointing a gun at officers on Sunday night.

Police said the suspect, 35-year-old David Kinikini, was armed when he entered the store at the intersection of Dillingham Boulevard and North King Street at around 8:50 p.m. That’s when customers and employees ran out of the store and called police.

Police arrived within minutes to find Kinikini trapped inside the store.

HPD said Kinikini then pointed his gun at the officers, prompting them to fire two shots.

He was not hit by a bullet, but he did faint, authorities said.

Police arrested Kinikini on two counts of first-degree attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and one count of first-degree robbery.

No injuries were reported.

The 7-Eleven store has since reopened.

