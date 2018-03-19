HFD investigating blaze that broke out from building in Waianae

HFD is investigating a fire that broke out from a building in Waianae early Monday (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Nearly 30 firefighters from nine units responded to a structure fire in Waianae early Monday at the intersection of Paakea and Apana roads off of Hakimo Road in Waianae.

Fire officials on the scene say the emergency call was initially reported as a brush fire, but when the first engine pulled up around 2:20 a.m., firefighters realized it was a building fire.

The structure was originally believed to be home, but fire officials say it’s better described as a warehouse with occupants who were sleeping there overnight.

They say the building housed at least a dozen vehicles, though it’s unclear if it was a repair shop or storage unit.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the two people managed to escape the fire safely and flagged down a Honolulu police officer to ask for medical care.

Emergency Medical Services was dispatched to the scene and confirmed they treated a 54-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman for smoke inhalation. Neither wanted to be taken to the hospital for additional treatment.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.