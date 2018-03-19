Hokulea's next Mahalo Tour stop: Hawaii Island

For the first time since departing for its world wide voyage, Hokulea is heading to the Big Island.

The crew is ready to set sail later this week as part of their Mahalo Hawaii tour. They plan to navigate around Hawaii Island during a 2 month stay.

Hokulea is expected to depart from Sand Island on Thursday March 22 (weather conditions permitting) and sail to their first stop, Milolii.

During the trip, crew members will take part in public and private events and meet with students along the way.

“When we set out to accomplish the impossible in 2014 by sailing around this island Earth, our Hawai?i Island communities supported us completely so that we could succeed,” said PVS president Nainoa Thompson. “To go back and say thank you by sharing and inspiring island youth – our next generation of voyagers – that is the best mahalo and investment in our future that I can think of.”

