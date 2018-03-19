Hawaii schools bring home the hardware at 2018 Student Television Network in Tenn.

Hawaii's young storytellers are already proving they have what it take to compete on the national level.

Dozens of middle and high school students from across the state flew to Nashville Tenn. last week to compete in the annual Student Television Network (STN) conference.

Pitted against schools from across the nation, students put their media skills to work in timed challenges; The longest deemed "Crazy 8s" where teams have eight hours to produce a mini show.

Different categories allow students to compete in news reporting, anchoring, movie trailers, short films and other forms of digital storytelling.

Hawaii schools have a strong reputation at STN, and this year was no different.

Together, the middle and high school teams from Hawaii brought home more than 25 awards and honorable mentions for their work.

"It's great to see Hawaii schools in general do so well on the national media stage. It proves that the work we are all doing is paying off," Chiefess Kamakahele Middle School digital media teacher Kevin Matsunaga said.

"These are national awards that are being won by our local kids and I really wish more people knew about how special this is," he added.

Matsunaga credits PBS Hawaii's Hiki No program for helping guide students on a successful path in media.

"Just about every school in attendance at STN this year is a Hiki No school. The training that they provide, the mentorship and guidance given by their staff and producers, and their overall belief that our Hawaii kids Hiki No, or "can do," has been key to our success," Matsunaga said.

STN 2019 will be held in Seattle Wash. where Hawaii schools are sure to make Hawaii proud once again.

