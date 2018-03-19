ICYMI: Rainbow Warriors sweep four-game series against Illinois State

Four games, four wins for the Rainbow Warrior baseball team this past weekend against Illinois State at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii (12-6) completed its sweep over the Redbirds (8-9) with a double-header victory on Saturday, winning 7-3 in Game 1 and a thrilling 7-6 comeback win in Game 2.

Across the two-game, 16-inning stretch, Hawaii’s senior players accounted for 12 hits, 12 RBI and five runs, as well as a seven-inning complete game pitching win.

Now at the top of the Big West Standings, the sweep moves UH to a 12-6 record with UC Irvine in second at 10-7.

The Warriors will return to action next week in the final home non-conference series, hosting Seton Hall in a four-game set at Les Murakami Stadium, Friday-Monday (March 23-26).

