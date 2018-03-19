New HPU study reveals Hawaii residents' varied reactions to missile alert scare

Here's a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about Hawaii's false ballistic missile alert.

FACT CHECK: Here's everything we know about the false missile alert

A new report produced by researchers at Hawaii Pacific University revealed more in-depth about how Hawaii residents reacted to January's false missile alert scare.

The report says that taking into consideration life and death, residents were nearly split. Just over 50 percent of poll participants feared death was imminent while 43 percent say it was not at all to somewhat likely.

The survey asked 240 people about their experiences during the scare. It was conducted by the university's Departments of Psychology and Communications.

Of those who participated, 64 percent of people believed a missile was inbound to the islands. Some 90 percent of people believed the missile was coming from North Korea, and 77 percent feared the attack was a nuclear event.

The survey also looked into residents who have military ties, and how they reacted.

Read the report summary below:

