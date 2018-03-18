Forecast: Scattered showers, locally breezy trades start the week

A cloud band moving through the islands will bring some lingering showers, mainly windward, into Monday. We should have drier conditions Monday night through Wednesday night, with locally breezy trade winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour. The chance of rain will increase near the end of the week as a weakening cold front arrives.

Surf is remaining on the small side Monday, with a small short-period north swell coming in Monday. A bigger north-northeast swell will bring advisory-level waves for north and east-facing shores late Tuesday through Thursday. For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory takes effect at 6 a.m. Monday for waters around Kauai, Oahu and Maui County due to increasing trade winds.

- Ben Gutierrez

