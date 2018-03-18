Suspect arrested after violent killing in a bathroom at Queen Kaahumanu Center

One person is dead following an apparent attack at Maui's Queen Kaahumanu Center Sunday.

Sources say a person was found unconscious around 3:15 p.m. inside a bathroom near the Macy's men's wear on the second floor of the mall.

Sources say the victim was found, slashed in the neck.

Witnesses reported seeing a man flee the scene.

"I was in the mall and I heard that somebody got hit with a machete in the bathroom," mall goer Quintin Galiza said. "I heard he was unresponsive and everything and they were looking for the guy and the weapon."

Officials said they picked up a man fitting the witness descriptions shortly after at Kahului Community Park.

He was arrested and remains in custody Sunday night.

Officials say the victim was apparently stabbed to death, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and details are still developing.

The victim and the suspect has not yet been identified.

