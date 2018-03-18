20-year-old Haiku woman in critical condition after overnight Ma - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

20-year-old Haiku woman in critical condition after overnight Makawao crash

MAKAWAO, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Two passengers were thrown from a vehicle in a near-fatal crash overnight.

According to Maui police, the accident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police say an SUV rolled over after failing to negotiate a right curve on Olinda Road in Makawao.

One of the passengers, a 20-year-old Haiku woman, suffered critical injuries. She was taken to a hospital.

Police are still looking into whether speed, alcohol or drugs were involved. The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

