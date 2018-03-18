From leadership shakeups to a stinky situation, 5 newsmakers to watch for this week in Hawaii

The Honolulu City Council could vote on leadership changes this week.

The budget committee canceled meetings last week ahead of an expected shakeup.

Former City Council Chairman Ernie Martin is trying to reclaim the chairmanship.

Martin has been highly-critical of Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard says the reassignment of police union leaders was to address a rise in crime last year.



Ballard testified before the Hawaii Labor Relations Board on Friday after the police union filed a complaint.

The hearings are scheduled to continue this week.



The complaint from the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers says the department can't arbitrarily reassign a union official without cause.



The union leaders were transferred out of a unit that provides peer support and counseling. Sgt. Tenari Maafala, the union president, was reassigned to patrol Waikiki.



The officers claim their new assignments were less desirable.

The state Health Department is starting a new Tuberculosis screening program that involves filling out a questionnaire.

Starting Monday, patients will answer questions about their TB risk instead of getting pricked.

Physicians will then decide if an injection is necessary.

The change is based on the recommendation of several national groups.

Maui will soon have a new place to shred

On Maui, construction is set to begin Monday on a 15-thousand square foot multilevel skate park in Pukalani.

The $1.5 million Upcountry Skate Park will also have parking and accessible walks for those with disabilities.

We're in the final countdown for a blooming corpse flower at Foster Botanical Garden.

The plant is expected to open it's stinky petals sometime this week.

Recently, it's been growing about 4-inches a day.

It's expected to open only for one to two days, and will release a foul odor to attract insects that help it pollinate.

