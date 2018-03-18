Movie Review: GET OUT

This year’s Oscar winner for Best Original Screenplay was GET OUT, which had also been nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director.

I didn’t see GET OUT in a theater mainly because it’s been described as a horror film and I usually don’t like horror films.

But GET OUT is exceptional—a smart, entertaining, even thrilling satire on racism.

The movie begins as a young black photographer is packing for a weekend trip to meet his white girlfriend’s parents.

Rose: What?

Chris Do they know I’m black?

Rose: Should they?

Chris: You might wanna, you know….

Rose: Mom and Dad, my black boyfriend will be coming up this weekend. I just don’t want you to be shocked.

Rose, played by Allison Williams, assures Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya as Chris, that her family is not racist.

Her parents’ effusive greeting almost convinces Chris, but it’s obvious their enthusiastic geniality is a touch awkward.

Dad: So how long has this been goin’ on, this thing? (he chuckles) How long?

Chris: Four months.

Nothing is what it seems to be in this household, starting with the groundskeeper and the house keeper who both seem more than a little strange.

Chris: They’re working you good out here, aren’t they.

Walter (landscaper): Nothing I don’t wanna be doing. (laughs)

Chris: All I know is sometimes if there’s too many white people, I get nervous, you know.

Georgina (housekeeper): That’s not my experience, not at all. No. No. No. No. No!

And then there are the offensive white people Chris meets at family party.

Woman: Is it true? Is it better?

Rose: Wow.

And the one other black guest at the party.

Chris: Good to see another brother out here.

Black Guest gives him a vacant stare.

The kicker is Catherine Keener as Rose’s mother who hypnotizes Chris against his will.

Happily, Chris’s phone calls to a close friend provide comic relief.

And the violence of the horror scenes is not too graphic. In fact, I would even say it’s satisfying.

But what I like most is that GET OUT helps everyone understand what it must feel like to be a lone person of color in a mostly Caucasian world. It also explores the little talked about truth that some white people want to be as cool as black people without ever having to experience the bigotry many African Americans suffer through every day.

