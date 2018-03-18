Pacific University football player from Kaneohe arrested for rioting and robbery

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) Two Pacific University football players, one from Oahu, are facing multiple charges including rioting after allegedly attacking a teenage pot seller at a house in Cornelius, Washington.

Jeremy McGoldrick, 19, from Kaneohe, and 18-year-old Christopher Goosby, from California, were arrested at their dorm room after the incidents that began around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

Police were called at that time to the house in the 2800 block of North Davis Court after the pot seller, who is also 18, was attacked by the football players, the sheriff's office said. Goosby and McGoldrick were gone by the time police arrived.

After the police left, the sheriff's office said, Goosby and McGoldrick went back to the house with other players from the football team, and police were called again after getting a report there were 15 people fighting in the street. Goosby again fought with the pot seller and McGoldrick threatened to come back a third time, the sheriff's office said.

But, again, they were gone before police arrived.

It didn't take long for the Forest Grove police and Pacific University security to find and arrest Goosby, a 6-foot-1 cornerback, and McGoldrick, a 5-foot-9 wide receiver.

Each now faces charges of riot, harassment and 2nd-degree robbery and are being held at the Washington County Jail on $262,500 bail.

